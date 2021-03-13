Goa municipal polls: CM must sack Minister, Cong after SC order

The demand comes a day after the Supreme Court, on Saturday, slammed the Goa government over the erroneous procedures followed in reservation of constituencies for the upcoming municipal polls and passed strictures against the Goa government for appointing a serving Law Secretary as a State Election Commissioner.

Panaji, March 13 (IANS) Goa's Minister for Municipal Administration Milind Naik should be sacked, in view of Chief Minister's admission of a mistake in the process of reservation of municipal wards carried out by the Ministry, state Congress president Girish Chodankar said on Saturday.

"In view of the Supreme Court's order, we want immediate action. The additional cost incurred by the government in appealing against the Bombay High Court order in the SC, should be recovered from the CM and Urban development Minister Milind Naik," Chodankar said.

"The Chief Minister has admitted that he has made a mistake. The concerned minister should be now sacked. It is not a small matter," the state Congress president said.

Chodankar also warned Goa government officers against following unconstitutional directives made by ruling politicians, while accusing a high ranking party functionary in the BJP of calling the shots as "super CM" of the state.

"After the Supreme Court order, CM is making officers scapegoats. We are warning all government officers. They are not servants of the CM or the 'super CM', but of the Constitution," Chodankar said.

--IANS

maya/in