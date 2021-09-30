Goa plans to set up ethanol production plant: Sawant

Panaji, Sep 30 (IANS) The Goa cabinet on Thursday approved the appointment of a consultant to set up an ethanol production plant in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The plant is proposed to be set up in the now defunct Sanjivani Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana in South Goa, which has become a bone of contention between sugarcane manufacturing farmers and the state government.