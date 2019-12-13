Goa Police apprehends Nigerian national with cocaine in Calangute

Calangute (Goa) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): In the continuing drive against narcotic drugs, the Calangute police team on Friday apprehends a Nigerian national near a restaurant here for illegal possession of six grams cocaine worth Rs 60,000.

Police said the apprehended accused is identified as Joshua Ebuka Eze, aged 29 years, a Nigerian National. He was apprehended from near Fat Fish Bar and Restaurant, Agarwaddo in Calangute on Friday morning.



Police said they have recovered 6 grams cocaine worth Rs 60,000 in his Blackish Grey coloured scooter.

This was also the 42nd narcotic drugs case booked at Calangute Police Station for the current year till date, the police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added. (ANI)

