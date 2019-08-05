Goa police arrest kidnapper, rescue minor girl

South Goa (Goa) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): State Police here arrested a person accused of kidnapping a minor girl after a complaint was filed by her parents, said Inspector Jivba Dalvi on Monday.

"A complaint was lodged yesterday by the mother of a minor girl stating that her daughter aged 15 was missing since morning after she left for her tuition class," Dalvi said.



The police swung into action and carried out a thorough investigation in which it was revealed that the girl was in contact with a person over the phone.

The investigation also revealed that the kidnapper and the minor were heading towards the railway station.

"Accordingly a team was directed to Margao railway station in the midnight and subsequently at 1 am the girl was rescued and accused was nabbed while they were ready to proceed to Bihar," Dalvi said.

The accused has been identified as Munar Khushwaha (20).

He has been placed under arrest under Sections 363 of IPC and Section 8 of Goa Children's Act and has been remanded to two days police custody.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

