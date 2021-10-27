Goa Police arrests 3 people for stealing mobile phones worth over Rs 1 lakh

Pernem (Goa) [India], October 27 (ANI): Goa's Pernem Police on Tuesday have arrested three accused persons for committing theft of mobile phones worth Rs 1,30,000, said the police.



The police have recovered two mobile phones worth Rs 1,30,000, added the police.

The accused have been identified as Sankesh Laxman Chodankar, Phurbu Ringi Singe and Mohan Lal Bahadur.

As per Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi, in the month of July 2021, an FIR was registered against unknown persons for committing the theft of two mobile phones.

The gang stole the phones by smashing the windshield of the car of the complainant.

Accused Sankesh Chodankar was earlier arrested twice by Pernem Police in theft cases.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

