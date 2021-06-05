Goa Police arrests 5 in Pune raid, ammunition recovered

The raid was conducted in connection with an Arms Act case booked at the Panaji police station, earlier this year.

Panaji, June 5 (IANS) Five persons, including three from Maharashtra and two from Goa, were arrested following a raid in Pune and three country-made pistols, along with live ammunition were recovered, Goa Police said on Saturday.

The name of the arrested persons are Gautam Asnotkar, 21, Akshay Mutwadi, 20, from Goa Rahul Jadhav, 30, from Kolhapur in Maharashtra and Tofik Shaikh, 25, and Kunal Gaikwade, 22, -- both from Pune.

"The five persons have been arrested in an Arms act case booked in Panaji earlier this year," a Goa Police spokesperson said, adding that the raid followed a tip-off, which said that the five accused persons, with country-made pistols in their possession were in Pune.

"We have recovered three country-made pistols, along with bullets, along with one vehicle, which has been seized," the spokesperson said.

