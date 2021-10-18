Goa police arrests Chennai man for possessing marijuana worth Rs 1.5 lakh

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 18th, 2021, 22:30:03hrs
Goa police with the accused. (Photo/ANI)

Pernem (Goa) [India], October 18 (ANI): The Goa police arrested a Chennai resident for allegedly possessing 1.5 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1,50,000 on Monday during a raid at Arambol in Pernem.

Acting on tip off, a team of police under Inspector Jiyba Dalvi camped at a resort in Pernem. "When it was confirmed that the suspect's presence at the resort along with the contraband product, we conducted a raid and seized 1.5 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1,50,000," said Inspector Jiyba Dalvi, Pernem police.
The accused has been identified as Sivakumaran Vedachalam Sundaramurthy (43), a resident of Chennai.
The Pernem police have registered a case under Section 20 (b) (ii) B of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

