Goa police nabs 3 in connection with robbery in Dabolim

South Goa (Goa) [India], March 6 (ANI): Goa police has arrested three men in connection with a robbery case in Goa's Dabolim.

"After receiving a phone call on Friday, informing about theft being committed in a house in Fatima colony, we immediately alerted our patrolling staff and they rushed to the said house. The staff reached the spot and detained one person namely Sunil More, a member of the gang of four," said the Superintendent of Police (SP), South Goa Pankaj Kumar Singh.



Sunil is a resident of Ullhas Nagar in Thane.

"After a massive manhunt, the second accused, Suraj Maruti Kambli, also a resident of Ulhasnagar, was traced at Panjim bus stand on Friday evening while he was trying to board a bus for Mumbai," the SP added.

Around six in the morning on Saturday, the third accused, Vishal Ahuja, was nabbed near one of the casinos in Panaji.

The victim revealed that a gang of four persons led by one person namely Sanjay Verma, a known to the complainant, entered his house, tied him and forcefully demanded money. When the complainant said he didn't have cash, they demanded other valuables.

Having not found any valuables, Sanjay Verma forcibly took the signature of the complainant on four cheques and also took the credit card along with the pin number from the complainant.

"They also ransacked the entire house and took away five imported wristwatches, around Rs 7000 cash, and a mobile handset," the officer further informed.

Most of the robbed articles have been recovered. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

