Goa poll body to monitor 'Tika Utsav' for propaganda ahead of civic polls

Panaji, April 14 (IANS) The Goa State Election Commission on Wednesday said that it will monitor the ongoing 'Tika Utsav' in Goa, after the Congress party alleged that the vaccination programme was being used for campaigning purposes ahead of upcoming municipal polls.
"The Commission will monitor that the programme shall be in an apolitical manner and any leaflets or banners or appeals in social media of any programme by candidates, party functionaries, shall be strictly prohibited," the Commission said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.
The Congress party in Goa in a complaint earlier this week had alleged that the vaccination programme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a politicised exercise and that the BJP was using images of party leaders including that of national president JP Nadda in posters related to the Tika Utsav.
Elections to five Municipal councils are scheduled to be held on April 23 and the model code of conduct is currently in place.
--IANS
