Goa poll body to monitor 'Tika Utsav' for propaganda ahead of civic polls

Panaji, April 14 (IANS) The Goa State Election Commission on Wednesday said that it will monitor the ongoing 'Tika Utsav' in Goa, after the Congress party alleged that the vaccination programme was being used for campaigning purposes ahead of upcoming municipal polls.

"The Commission will monitor that the programme shall be in an apolitical manner and any leaflets or banners or appeals in social media of any programme by candidates, party functionaries, shall be strictly prohibited," the Commission said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.