Goa records highest infection count, deaths in 24 hrs

Panaji, April 20 (IANS) For the time since the pandemic broke out, more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in the state over the last 24 hours, even as 26 persons died after testing positive during the same period.

According to statistics released by the state's Health Ministry, 1,160 persons tested positive in the state over the last 24 hours, taking the count of active cases in Goa to 8,241. In all 926 persons have died after testing positive for Covid-19.