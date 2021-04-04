Goa reports 265 new COVID-19 cases

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 4 (ANI): Goa reported 265 new COVID-19 cases, 1,167 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours on Sunday, as per the health bulletin.



The total number of cases of coronavirus in the state so far has reached 59,068. While the total recoveries stand at 56,156. Goa, meanwhile, reported 835 deaths due to the virus.

The active cases in the state are 2,077.

However, the State Executive Committee which met on Friday under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary decided for strict enforcement activities and preventive protocols across Goa taking into account the spread of the cases uniformly reported more from high-density urban areas. (ANI)

