Panaji, April 16 (IANS) Amid the surge in the Covid-19 cases, Goa recorded its highest tally of Covid-19 cases with 927 people testing positive of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to state Health Ministry statistics on Friday.

The total tally in the state is 65,499 with 6,321 active cases while six people succumbed to the virus on Thursday taking the total death toll to 868.