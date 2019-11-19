Goa's interest will be safeguarded in regard to Kalsa-Bhandura project, assures CM Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday exuded confidence in Central government, expressing that Goa's interest will be safeguarded with a favourable decision regarding the Kalsa-Bhandura project.

"I am happy that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has taken due cognizance of the representation submitted by All Party Delegation and as stated in the letter that a committee has been constituted to examine the issue. I am confident that the committee will soon deliberate and safeguard Goa's interest with a favourable decision," said Pramod Sawant.



Union Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar wrote a letter and assured Sawant that a committee will be constituted to look into the matter.

"This is in reference to your memorandum regarding the Kalsa-Bhandura project of Karnataka. It is informed through your memorandum that the proposal submitted to the Ministry is more than the drinking water project and thus requires to be reviewed in detail by the ministry. A committee is being constituted to look into the issue," the letter read.

The Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar had on November 14 accused Prakash Javadekar of giving "false assurance" to an all-party delegation concerning environmental clearance given to Kalsa-Bhandura project. (ANI)

