Goa screening travellers from Maha for Delta Plus variant

"We have started screening people coming in from Maharashtra, especially from Sindhudurg. We have started isolating those who have suspected symptoms. We are also setting up labs (on the border)," Sawant told reporters at the state Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters here.

Panaji, June 25 (IANS) The Goa government has started screening people entering the state from Maharashtra, especially from the southern Sindhudurg district, where a case of Delta Plus variant has been detected, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

In a message on his social media page Health Minister Vishwajit Rane also said that he along with Sawant were "constantly monitoring the situation on ground".

"In view of the Delta Plus variant cases found in the neighbouring states, we shall ensure that stringent monitoring is taking place at the borders.

"CM Pramod Sawant has already issued instructions on this matter. We need to ensure that our borders are secure to prevent the variant from entering into the state of Goa," Rane said, adding that no case of Delta Plus variant has been traced in Goa yet.

--IANS

maya/dpb