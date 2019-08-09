Goa Secretariat to feature ex-CMs' portraits

Sawant was responding to a private member resolution moved by former Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane, who said the state Secretariat should commission portraits of Chief Ministers who have passed away, as a mark of honour.

"We should put up large portraits of all past Chief Ministers who are no more with us today in the State Secretariat. I was in Australia. In Queensland, they have put up portraits of all former Premiers on display," Rane said, after moving the private member's resolution.

"Like Parrikar, Shashikala Kakodkar, Bhau Sahab Bandodkar, there have been so many Chief Ministers. Their portraits should be hung in the Secretariat. They have made a contribution to the development of Goa," Rane said. Sawant agreed to the suggestion made by Rane and said the state government would consider commissioning portaits of all former Chief Ministers, not only of those who are deceased. He also said the government will identify the space in the Secretariat for the portraits.