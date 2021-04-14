Goa seeks vaccination of hospitality industry workforce; writes to Union Health Ministry

Sawant also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a phone conversation on Wednesday, appreciated the state government's stand to not go in for a lockdown in the state where Covid-19 cases have witnessed a resurgence.

Panaji, April 14 (IANS) The Goa government has written to the Union Health Ministry seeking permission to vaccinate the state's hospitality industry workforce across age barriers, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"We have made a request to the Government of India for (allowing) vaccination of the tourism industry workforce across age groups. We have requested the (Union) Health Ministry," Sawant told reporters on the sidelines of a government event in Panaji.

Sawant also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone conversation had appreciated the stand taken by the Goa government to consciously not opt for a lockdown and urged the former to expand the vaccination programme.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called to check on the situation in the state. Right now, we have started the vaccination drive in a big way and all economic activities are going on. If we go for lockdown again, economic activity will shut down and people will suffer," Sawant said.

"In a small touristy state like Goa, we can carry out vaccination in a big way. The PM said vaccination should be carried out in a big way and all facilities should be provided to the people," Sawant said.

"The PM appreciated the stand to not go for lockdown. We have to create awareness and educate people about taking safeguards. Even if tourists come in a big way to Goa, public should not get involved with them. Hotel industries are also taking precautions. If we take those precautions, we will be able to contain it in a big way," he said.

Over the last few days Goa has recorded an average of around 500 new Covid-19 infections every day. The state currently has 4,888 active Covid-19 cases.

