Goa sets up priority groups in 18-44 age bracket for vaccination

Panaji, June 2 (IANS) The Goa government on Wednesday formally notified lactating mothers, parents of a child under two years, divyangs, auto rickshaw and taxi drivers and seafarers, as well as persons with comorbities, as priority groups for vaccination in the age group of 18-44 years.

"Vaccination of the state approved priority groups in the 18-44 age bracket will begin from Thursday at 83 government approved centres, including 39 permanent Covid vaccination centres and 44 new centres all over Goa," an official statement said.