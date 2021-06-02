  1. Sify.com
  4. Goa sets up priority groups in 18-44 age bracket for vaccination

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Jun 2nd, 2021, 23:40:21hrs
Panaji, June 2 (IANS) The Goa government on Wednesday formally notified lactating mothers, parents of a child under two years, divyangs, auto rickshaw and taxi drivers and seafarers, as well as persons with comorbities, as priority groups for vaccination in the age group of 18-44 years.

"Vaccination of the state approved priority groups in the 18-44 age bracket will begin from Thursday at 83 government approved centres, including 39 permanent Covid vaccination centres and 44 new centres all over Goa," an official statement said.

--IANS

maya/arm

