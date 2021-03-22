Goa Speaker dismisses MLAs' plea to cross examine witnesses

Panaji, March 22 (IANS) Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Rajesh Patnekar on Monday dismissed a petition filed by two BJP MLAs seeking cross examination of witnesses in connection with a disqualification petition filed against them by Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, the latter said.

Speaking to reporters after attending the hearing at the Speaker's chamber at the state Legislative Assembly complex, Dhavalikar also urged Patnekar to deliver a prompt decision on the issue.

"At the hearing today, the Speaker dismissed a petition filed by two of our former party MLAs to cross examine witnesses in the disqualification case," Dhavalikar, a former deputy Chief Minister said.

"I have now urged the Speaker to give his ruling as early as possible in the interest of democracy," Dhavalikar said.

BJP MLAs Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepak Prabhu Pauskar, were elected to the state Assembly in 2017 on an MGP ticket, but later split from the regional party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019. Dhavalikar, who continues to be the lone MGP in the state Assembly, later filed a disqualification petition against the duo.

--IANS

maya/dpb