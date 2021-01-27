Goa Speaker's final warning to MLAs for misbehaviour in Guv's presence

Panaji, Jan 27 (IANS) Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Wednesday issued a "last warning" to Opposition MLAs after they wore black bands and raised banners on Monday protesting during the inaugural day of the winter session of the state assembly even as Governor Bhagat Sigh Koshyari was delivering his inaugural address.

"It is a well-stated principle, that when the Governor is present in the House, members must pay due respect and honour due to the Governor, who is only discharging his constitutional duty. And before bringing any foreign items into the House prior permission of the chair has to be sought," Patnekar said in his opening remarks on Wednesday.

"The conduct of the members who indulged in such undesirable behaviour amounts to breach of privilege of the House. Hence, this conduct is a serious breach of privilege and warrants strong displeasure of the House. I warn all members who indulged in this behaviour, that they are put on notice. In future such conduct will not be tolerated. This is the last warning," Patnekar also said.

On the opening day of the winter session, during which the Governor delivers his inaugural address, opposition MLAs wore black armbands and raised black placards which read 'Save Goa for our future generations', as Koshyari was escorted out of the assembly hall after his speech. The content of banners was related to the ongoing demands by Opposition as well as civil society activists who have opposed three central government projects, which they allege will turn Goa into a coal. transportation corridor.

