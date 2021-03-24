Goa to announce new feni policy: CM

Panaji, March 24 (IANS) Feni, an indigenous alcoholic drink synonymous with Goa, will now get a government policy of its own, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"Th new Feni policy would be notified soon to provide long-term vision and due recognition to Goa's heritage drink 'feni'. Efforts would be made to promote this heritage spirit!" Sawant said in his budget speech during the ongoing budget session of the state legislative assembly.