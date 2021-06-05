Goa to create 100 water bodies in forested areas: CM

Panaji, June 5 (IANS) The Goa government will create 100 water bodies in forested areas and has resolved to plant over five lakh saplings in the current year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said in his address to the state, on the occasion of World Environment Day.

