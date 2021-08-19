Goa to decide on reopening of schools after Ganesh Chaturthi

The Committee, headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, met at his official residence to discuss the Covid situation.

Panaji, Aug 19 (IANS) Goa will decide on opening up of schools in the state after the popular Ganesh Chaturthi festival, according to a decision taken by the steering committee on Covid management in the state on Thursday.

"The Chief Minister suggested to have a meeting (of the committee) after Ganesh Chaturthi for deciding about the opening of high schools and higher secondary schools," a government spokesperson said.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the biggest Hindu festival in the state, begins on September 10.

"The Chief Minister urged the school staff including teaching and non-teaching staff to undergo the vaccination and later on a decision can be taken related to students. He also stressed the need for students, studying outside the state, to be vaccinated," the spokesperson also said.

Two persons died due to Covid-related complications on Thursday, taking the total death toll due to Covid in the state to 3,180.

