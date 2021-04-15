Goa to go ahead with Class X, XII exams: Official

Shetye said that students who are in quarantine would be taken to isolated centres, where they would be made to appear for the exams with assistance from the health department staff.

Panaji, April 15 (IANS) Class X and XII board examinations will not be rescheduled in the wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Goa, Bhagirath Shetye, chairperson of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations, said on Thursday.

Class XII exams are scheduled to begin from April 24, while Class X exams are scheduled to start from May 13.

As many as 43,547 students have registered to appear for both the examinations, which will be held across more than 100 centres throughout Goa.

"As of now, Class XII board exams will be held from April 24. There is no change. Every examination centre will have a thermal scanner, social distancing will be enforced, and face masks will be compulsory. Only 12 students will be allowed per examination hall. If it is a bigger hall, up to 17 students will be allowed," Shetye said.

"If a student is ill or his or her family member is unwell due to Covid, the quarantine period will be taken into account. As regards students who are in quarantine, schools will have to make us a request through the principal. We will conduct the exams at an isolated centre," Shetye said.

The official said that the health department staff will escort the students to the designated isolation centres.

--IANS

