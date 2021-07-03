Goa to hold Tika Utsav 1.2 from July 5, will focus on 2nd COVID-19 dose

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 3 (ANI): Goa is set to launch a 'Tika Utsav' for COVID-19 vaccination on July 5 with emphasis on administering the second dose to beneficiaries, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.



In a tweet, Sawant called the vaccination drive 'Tika 1.2', after the Centre's nationwide 'Tika Utsav' that was conducted from earlier in April.

"The Government of Goa is now launching Tika Utsav 1.2 from 5th July 2021, that will emphasise on administration of the 2nd dose of Vaccine to those who have completed 84 days," the Chief Minister tweeted.

He added, "However, all persons above 18+ can walk-in to get either 1st or 2nd dose during this drive at any of the venues. The public may contact their local representatives / Health Officials for the time table of venue in their locality."

The COVID curfew, which was first imposed on May 9, was extended till July 12 earlier on Friday. Shops are now allowed to remain open till 6 pm. Saloons and other outdoor sports complex/stadiums are also allowed to open.

As many as 169 new COVID-19 cases, 207 recoveries and seven deaths were reported in Goa in the last 24 hours.

There are currently 2,129 active cases in the state. 1,62,074 recoveries and 3,069 deaths have been reported so far.

According to the union health ministry, as many as 9,60,730 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Goa so far, including 8,37,780 first doses. 1,22,950 have been fully vaccinated. (ANI)

