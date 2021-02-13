Goa to identify, restore dilapidated govt. buildings: CM

Panaji, Feb 13 (IANS) Amid resistance to government land acquisition processes in various parts of Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday urged elected village panchayat representatives to identify unused government land and buildings, which he said could be used to build permanent assets for the local community.

Sawant, who held a video conference with all village panchayat representatives on Saturday, also said that all structures and sites linked to the freedom struggle of Goa, including some forts and homes of stalwart freedom fighters, would be renovated and restored as part of the 60th year of Goa's Liberation from Portuguese regime.

"I would request you to identify and make a list of all unused government land and buildings in your respective panchayat areas. We can restore and renovate them into assets for the community," Sawant said.

Sawant said that dilapidated government buildings would be restored, in order to convert them into community assets necessary for the village.

Sawant also said that the Goa government will renovate all the historic monuments and preserve historic places in order to inspire the youth.

"Not a single structure linked to the Goa freedom movement should be ignored. All these structures will be restored and renovated," Sawant said.

The central government has allotted Rs. 300 crore to the Goa government for celebrating the 60th year of the state's liberation from 451 years of Portuguese rule in 1961.

