Goa to launch Tika Utsav 3.0 from June 13 to ensure 100% first dose coverage

Panaji, June 11 (IANS) The Goa government will launch 'Tika Utsav 3.0' from June 13 with the objective of ensuring 100 per cent coverage of the first vaccine dose for those above 18 years of age, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Sawant said vaccination centres will be set up in every panchayat and municipal area to ensure that nearly 250 persons are vaccinated every day at each centre during the utsav.