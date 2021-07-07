Goa to open for tourism only after 100% coverage of 1st dose: CM

The Chief Minister said that so far 8,66,730 people had been administered the first dose in the state, whose population is around 1.5 million.

Panaji, July 7 (IANS) Goa will consider opening up for tourism only after 100 per cent coverage of the first dose of Covid vaccine to its population, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"We have targetted July 30 as the date for completion of 100 per cent first vaccine jab coverage. We can think of opening up tourism only after that," Sawant also said.

In all 10,06,834 vaccination shots had been administered in the state, Sawant also said.

Tourism activities in the state have been shut down in wake of the second wave of the pandemic. A state level curfew which was imposed by the state government in the state is being gradually relaxed due to the dip in Covid cases over the last few weeks.

--IANS

maya/dpb