Goa to scrap Covid negative certificate norm for vaccinated visitors: CM

Panaji, June 28 (IANS) Visitors to Goa who have taken both vaccination shots will be allowed to enter the state without a Covid negative certificate, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

"People who have taken both the vaccination shots and possess a complete vaccination certificate will be allowed to enter Goa. It can be for those who are coming for tourism, business or other reasons," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government was in talks with private path labs to set up testing facilities at Goa's major railway stations.

Speaking about the Covid situation in the state, Sawant said that the positivity rate was likely to drop to five per cent in the coming days.

"Covid is coming under control. Positivity rate is decreasing, recovery rate is increasing. Recovery rate is currently six per cent. In the coming days it will drop to five per cent. Recovery rate is increasing at the same time. By July 30, we will have covered 100 per cent of the first dose," Sawant said.

