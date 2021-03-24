Goa to set aside Rs. 10 crore for setting up gaushalas: CM

Panaji, March 24 (IANS) The Goa government has proposed to allocate Rs. 10 crore for setting up gaushalas, as part of the state government's 'Stray Cattle Management Scheme', Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in his budget speech on Wednesday.

"...to tackle the stray menace, I have made a provision of Rs. 10 crores for gaushalas involved in this work. Further, I will also take steps to make these gaushalas self-sufficient," Sawant said.