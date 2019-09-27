Goa tourism linked to sex, drugs, gambling: former Dy CM

In a tweet on World Tourism Day, the former Deputy Chief Minister said that the state government needed to step up and formulate a comprehensive tourism policy instead of working on piecemeal issues like garbage, beach shacks, etc.

"Goa's steady decline from top 10 New Year #Vibrant Destinations at turn of Millennium to #Vibrating one today, laced with sex, drugs, gambling and now Nude Party is due to misplaced government priorities. A package of unique charm, heritage, culture & clean beaches-our #Goenkarponn (Goanness) is needed," Sardesai tweeted.

Sardesai's tweet comes at a time, when the state government is on a backfoot after the promotional material about a nude party being organised in Goa went viral. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday had said that those behind the organisation of the event were likely to be arrested soon. Sardesai in another tweet also called for a holistic, instead of a piecemeal approach at fostering Goa's tourism interests. "Hope #Goa's rulers realise that tourism is not about piecemeal shack policy or garbage policy but a comprehensive tourism policy that incorporates overall welfare of visitors like safety, socio-economic progress of locals..." Sardesai said. Sardesai, is also an MLA of the Goa Forward party, which is a part of the National Democratic Alliance.