GoAir Delhi- Varanasi flight makes air turn back after technical glitch

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): A GoAir flight operating on the Delhi-Varanasi route has to make an air turn back due to a technical glitch.

The flight, with 50 passengers on board, safely landed on the Delhi airport.

In a media statement, GoAir said, "Flight G8 186 from Delhi to Varanasi did an air turn back in the interest of safety due to a technical glitch. After turn back, the flight landed safely at Delhi airport with 50 passengers on board".



The airline also stated that alternate flight arrangements were being arranged to accommodate the passengers to their destination.

"The aircraft is being inspected and rectified by GoAir engineering team", the GoAir spokesperson added. (ANI)

