Goa's count of 'black fungus' patients reaches 10: Official

The top official said that all patients suffering from 'black fungus' were administered steroid dosages during Covid treatment, adding that one of the patients died last week due to a high CT score.

Panaji, May 24 (IANS) The count of patients with 'black fungus' in Goa's apex hospital has now reached ten, dean of the Goa Medical College Dr. Shivanand Bandekar said on Monday.

"Today, I was informed that we have now got 10 cases out of which 6 have received treatment. One had succumbed because of high score of covid. the other three are being started including surgical treatment," Bandekar said.

"All these cases are high diabetic patients and they have received a course of steroid for their covid treatment," Bandekar also said.

The official said that a special ward had been created at the medical college, specially to treat patients with 'black fungus'.

"Today, we identified a special ward for black fungus ward no. 102. Since it requires multispeciality treatment, so consultants from all the specialities will be in collaboration," he said.

--IANS

maya/ash