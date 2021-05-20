Goa's disaster management plans only on paper, says minister

Panaji, May 20 (IANS) While the Opposition is demanding Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's resignation over shoddy disaster management efforts in wake of Cyclone Tauktae, state Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Thursday blamed him for not delegating responsibility to elected representatives in rescue and relief work and poor planning ahead of the calamity.

"Our planning should have been there. It is not there. For so many years, it has only been on paper. It is not happening. So I have to express myself to the CM. He needs to delegate to all the ministers. We are 12 ministers. We need to take responsibility as elected members of the legislative Assembly," Lobo told reporters here.

"He cannot take all the responsibility on his shoulders. I know he is the head of the government. But definitely he has to delegate responsibility to us. We are ready to work. We will show you results. Don't try to do everything on your own. If you try to do everything on your own, nothing will happen," he added.

Large parts of Goa were without electricity and internet connectivity for nearly four days after the cyclone ravaged the state with heavy rains and stormy winds, uprooting trees and causing damage to public property to the tune of Rs 40 crore.

Lobo claimed that most of the roads were cleared and the debris was moved from public areas by local residents, adding that the state administration had failed to step in.

"Everyone is trying to pass the buck," he said, adding that the state's disaster management plan was only on paper.

"When you tell the truth, some people don't like it. But I would like to say that we need to bring the required change in this type (of situation)... If we have a tidal wave, we are going to be in trouble," the minister said.

On Wednesday, the opposition had demanded Sawant's resignation for not being able to tackle the crisis.

"The widespread devastation caused by cyclone Tauktae has paralysed life in Goa and added to the woes of people in the testing times of Covid pandemic. Cyclone Tauktae has proved that disaster management of the BJP Government headed by Pramod Sawant is dead," Congress state General Secretary Amarnath Panjikar had said.

--IANS

maya/vd