Goa's negative vax wastage at 6%, says CM

Sawant also credited the central government for the cent per cent coverage of the first Covid vaccination dose in the state.

Panaji, Sep 18 (IANS) While achieving 102 per cent coverage of the first vaccination dose, Goa has also achieved six per cent negative wastage, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said during virtual interactive session chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

"The eligible population for vaccination in Goa is 11.66 lakh. We have crossed this figure and achieved 102 per cent vaccination of the first dose, while 42 per cent of the eligible population have also been administered five lakh second doses of the vaccine," Sawant also said.

"We have not done any wastage. In fact, our negative wastage is at six per cent which is why we could vaccinate as many people as possible," Sawant said.

Modi also lauded the people of Goa, including health workers, politicians as well as the state administration for achieving the 100 per cent vaccination feat.

--IANS

maya/skp/