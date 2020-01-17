GOC Telangana RK Singh meets Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) on Friday met Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at the secretariat here.



Singh congratulated Kumar on his elevation as Chief Secretary of the state.

A press release from the Defence Ministry said they discussed several issues related to better civil and military relations in the state.

Proposals on issues related to infrastructure development and welfare of serving soldiers and ex-servicemen were discussed with the Chief Secretary, a press release said.

"It was also decided that a formal Civil-Military Liaison Conference (CMLC) shall be held at a convenient date later," the press release added. (ANI)

