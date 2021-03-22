GoDaddy joins Dhoni to empower small businesses in India

For this campaign, GoDaddy will be working with its current brand ambassador in India and one of the world's most renowned cricketers, M.S. Dhoni.

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Domain registration and web hosting giant GoDaddy on Monday launched a new integrated marketing campaign encouraging small local businesses in the country to create an online presence for their business.

"In this challenging pitch of business, one needs to have the right online tools and solutions to deliver a match-winning performance. I am glad to be associated with GoDaddy again and help inspire local entrepreneurs across the country to have an online presence and grow their businesses digitally," Dhoni said in a statement.

In line with the company's commitment to offer support in local languages, the campaign will be available in seven Indian languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. This will help spread the message to Indian small business owners and entrepreneurs across multiple geographies in the country.

GoDaddy worked with Tilt Brand Solutions, a Mumbai based creative agency, to conceptualize and create fun and quirky television commercials (TVCs) as part of the campaign. In these TVCs Dhoni, as the perfect Bijness Bhai, is seen encouraging small local businesses to 'make in India and sell in full India' by building a website with GoDaddy's online tools and solutions.

"Taking ahead the 'Vocal for Local' mission, we aim to educate small local businesses about the benefits of building an online presence while demonstrating the power of our integrated suite of products and services to help emerging India transform digitally," Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice President, GoDaddy India added.

