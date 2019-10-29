Godavari-Banakacherla interlinking project: Andhra govt plans to construct capacity balancing reservoir in Guntur district

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh is planning to construct a 150 TMC capacity balancing reservoir at Bollapalle in Guntur district with the objective of diverting the Godavari river from Polavaram dam to the Banakacherla head regulator.

The proposal is a part of the Godavari-Banakacherla interlinking project that is intended to divert about 23,000 cusecs -- 2 TMC per day (210 TMC) of Godavari water to Banakacharla regulator in 105 days, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).The estimated primary budget for the interlinking project is Rs 60,000 crore.Reddy discussed the issues with the officials at the water resources review meeting."By this, lakhs of acres will be benefitted, drinking and irrigation water will be supplied to drought areas. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the same. The Chief Minister's desire is to make use of every drop that is being wasted in the ocean," the statement said.The project will stabilise water supply to 9.61 lakh acres at Nagarjuna Sagar's right canal basin."The project will irrigate two lakh acres in Kanigiri of Prakasam district. Moreover, the idea is to meet the drinking water requirement for Guntur and Prakasam districts," the statement said.In addition, water from Banakacherla regulator can be supplied to Veligonda, KC Canal, Telugu Ganga Project, SRBC and other projects. Around 2,100 MW electricity will be required for the same, it added. (ANI)