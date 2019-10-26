Godavari boat tragedy: Andhra govt sanctions Rs 1.20 cr as ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday sanctioned Rs 1.20 crore under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for disbursing ex-gratia to the bereaved family members of the persons who lost their lives in the tragic boat accident in Godavari river near Kachuluru Village of Devipatnam Mandal.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has released a government order sanctioning ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to 12 families each to the bereaved families of the deceased, an order from the Chief Minister's office said.



The Royal Vasishta boat capsized in river Godavari on September 15. Of the 77 persons on board, only 26 persons survived. The boat was brought out of the river and pulled to the shore on October 22.

