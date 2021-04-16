Goddess Durga wears mask to send a message

Etah (Uttar Pradesh), April 16 (IANS) With the pandemic fear turning all pervasive, the idol of Goddess Durga in a temple in Etah district is now wearing a mask.

The priests are also distributing masks as 'prasad' to devotees during 'Navratri'.

Pandit Manoj Sharma, a priest at the Durga temple, said since devotees are thronging the temple in large numbers, they decided to put a face mask on the idol of the goddess to send out a strong message.