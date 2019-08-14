Godse followers may shoot me dead: Owaisi

"I am sure one day somebody will shoot me dead. Followers of Godse might do this. We still have followers of Godse in this country. When they could shot dead Mahatma Gandhi, what is Owaisi," the Hyderabad MP asked.

He made the comments when media persons sought his reaction to allegations that on Kashmir issue, he was furthering the agenda of Pakistan.

"There is nothing new in these allegations. Such allegations will be there as long as I am alive," said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief.

"Those who go against Modi and question unconstitutional measures are branded anti-nationals. It makes no difference. I am bothered about my country India and I will remain so, inshalla. Those who are anti-nationals calling me anti-national," said Owaisi. The MP said during his speech at Eid get-together on Monday, he talked of constitution and made it clear that he had nothing to do with Pakistan but those who want to be in good books of Modi twisted it to suit their agenda. Owaisi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the constitution by bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir without the consent of the state assembly, and broke a constitutional promise by scrapping Article 370. He reiterated that the whole idea of bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir was to change the demography of Kashmir and have a non-Muslim from Jammu, belonging to BJP as the chief minister. He said the restrictions imposed on 80 lakh people of Kashmir had taken away their fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India and it reminds of emergency. Owaisi demanded release of all those arrested and restoration of communication. "Modi should follow Constitutionalism not just Constitution. He should believe in rule of law but he is doing rule by law," he said.