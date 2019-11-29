Godse remark: Congress leader Govardhan Dangi threatens to burn alive BJP's Pragya Thakur

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Govardhan Dangi on Friday has threatened to burn alive Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur if she enters the state.

The Congress leader was agitated over Thakur's remark in praise of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion in Parliament on Special Protection Group (SPG) Bill on Wednesday.



"We will not just burn her effigy...if she sets foot here, we will burn her also," he said while speaking to media in Rajgarh on Thursday.

Congress workers also burnt the effigy of Bhopal MP yesterday at Biaora municipality in Rajgarh district while sloganeering against her.

Also, as many as 50 Members of Parliament (MPs) including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dayanidhi Maran, Manicka Tagore, and NK Premachandran gave a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla yesterday to censure Thakur for "insulting Mahatma Gandhi." (ANI)

