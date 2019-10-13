Godse's 'Why I Killed Gandhi' shares space with books celebrating the Mahatma at Udaipur Book Fair

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 13 : In commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a large number of books on the Father of the Nation are on display at the Udaipur Book Fair which kick-started on Saturday.

However, also on display at the fair celebrating the Mahatma, is Nathuram Godse's 'Why I Killed Gandhi' which is being sold at several book stalls here.

On being asked, Prakash, a bookseller said: "We sell a large variety of books to our readers. If someone likes to read about Mahatma Gandhi, they can find various books at our book fair. If someone likes to read about Nathuram Godse, we do have books for those readers as well. We do admire Mahatma Gandhi but selling books is our business so we do keep books of all kinds."While the booksellers here believe that selling all varieties of books is a part of their business, some readers at the fair think that it is important to be aware of all perspectives."Books are a medium to gain knowledge and information. People should know about their history, as to why Nathuram Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi. What were the reasons behind it. It is very important for students to know about that part of history too. Books are the medium through which they can gain more knowledge about several issues," said a customer.The nine-day book fair has been organised by the National Book Trust of India.