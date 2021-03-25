Gogi gang member escapes after armed accomplices attack police

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) A leading criminal of the Jitender Gogi gang escaped after his accomplices attacked the police team escorting him to an east Delhi hospital for treatment on Thursday afternoon, police said. However, one of the assailants was killed and another wounded and caught.

The Delhi Police, in a statement, said that the "high risk accused" was brought to GTB Hospital for treatment in OPD, but outside the building, five persons in a Scorpio car and a motorcycle fired at police party in an attempt to free the accused from police custody.

"Police retaliated in which one assailant died while one assailant injured and caught by police," it said, adding that the remaining accused ran away from spot.

Senior police officials reached the spot and several teams have been formed to nab the escaped criminal.

According to Delhi Police officials, Maan, who was arrested by the Special Cell last year, faces over 70 cases related to murder, attempt to murder and robbery.

