GOI is privatising profit & nationalising loss: Rahul

"GOI is privatising profit & nationalising loss. Selling PSBs to Modicronies gravely compromises India's financial security. I stand in solidarity with the striking bank employees," Gandhi tweeted.

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the government over privatization of banks and extended his solidarity to the bank employees, who are laready on a two-day strike.

The Congress has extended support to the two-day nationwide bank strike on March 15 and 16 against the privatisation of public sector banks and banking reforms.

"We stand in solidarity with 10 lakh bank officials and staff participating in the strike against reckless privatisation of public sector banks," said Randeep Surjewala, Congress General Secretary.

The strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, is against the ill-placed priorities of the Modi government.

The Congress leader said there is no rationale for selling state-owned lenders to private lenders -- foreign or domestic. This is yet again a desperate attempt to meet the disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

The Congress statement said the whole idea of bank nationalisation, a bold step taken by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was to bring banking closer to every Indian. The aim was to make banks and loans available even for those who do not meddle in High Street finance. PSU banks are not just profit-making ventures, they have in the past been used as vehicles of social reforms.

