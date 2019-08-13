Going to Sonebhadra to fulfil pledge to victims: Priyanka

"The victim families had come to meet me at the Chunar fort and I had promised them I shall come to their village. Today I am going to meet the children, brothers and sisters of the Ubbha village to listen to them and share their plight," she tweeted.

According to Congress leaders, Gandhi will interact with the family members of the Gond community who died in the violence over a land dispute.

Last month, Gandhi tried to reach the Ubbha village but was detained at the borders of Mirzapur district. She was detained for over 24 hours at the Chunar Fort where members of the tribal community walked for almost 70 km and met her.