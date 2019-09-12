Gold bars worth Rs 72,90,367 seized from Afghan passenger at IGI airport

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Custom officers of Indira Gandhi International Airport said on Thursday that two gold bars worth Rs 72,90,367 were seized here from an Afghan man.



"On September 10, the customs officers recovered two gold bars total weighing 2019 gms concealed inside the shoes worn by the man having tariff value Rs 72,90,367," read an official statement.

The man was travelling from Kabul by Kam Air flight to New Delhi and was later apprehended.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

