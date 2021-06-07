Gold coin, fridge for vaccine takers in this Bihar district

Patna, June 7 (IANS) The Sheohar district administration in Bihar has decided to give gold coins and other home appliances to those who take corona vaccine and are 45 years of age and above.

The idea is to promote corona vaccine in the district as many villagers have declined to take it.

Sajjan Rajshekher, the district magistrate of Sheohar said: "We are aiming to vaccinate cent-per cent people of 45 years of age and above in the district by July 15. Sheohar is flood affected district in Bihar with majority of land go under water after monsoon sets in."