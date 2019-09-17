Gold crown offered to Varanasi temple on Modi's b'day

Arvind Singh made the offering on Monday night on the eve of Modi's birthday.

Singh told reporters said that he had taken a pledge to make the offering if Modi, who represents the Varanasi parliamentary constituency, returned to power to form a government for the second consecutive term.

"Modi is the one who is building the nation in a manner that was not done previously. I, therefore, decided to offer the gold crown to Lord Hanuman so that Modi's and the nation's future can also shine like gold. It is a gift to the Lord form the people of Varanasi."

Varanasi is celebrating the Prime Minister's birthday by lighting lamps and distributing sweets and fruits to the poor. Modi meanwhile is celebrating in Ahmadabad. The BJP has marked the occasion by observing a 'Seva Saptah' during which various social initiatives will be launched.