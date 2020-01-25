Gold worth Rs 1.66 cr seized at Hyderabad airport; 4 arrested

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from the Hyderabad Zonal Unit recovered a total of 4083.46 grams of gold worth Rs 1.66 crore in a series of interceptions made at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

Four passengers were arrested by the DRI officials during the multiple interceptions of smuggling attempts at the airport on Thursday.Acting on intelligence inputs, the officials rummaged an Air India flight coming from Dubai in the wee hours of Thursday and recovered 840.98 grams of gold concealed beneath a seat. The gold bars were wrapped and hidden inside a hollow tube.Later, the DRI officers intercepted a passenger who had come from Muscat at the Customs Arrival Hall. An inspection of goods resulted in the recovery of 700 grams of gold in the form of 2 gold cylinders concealed inside the transformer of microwave carried by the passenger.Another passenger was found to have concealed gold paste in his rectum. The gold paste was packed into four neatly packed oval-shaped capsules. A total of 928 grams of gold was recovered in the form of gold paste.Later in the day, two passengers coming from Saudi Arabia were intercepted based on a specific input. Both the passengers admitted having gold paste concealed inside their rectum.Gold weighing 797.24 grams and 817.24 grams were recovered from the two passengers. (ANI)