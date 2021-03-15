Gold worth Rs 16 lakh seized at Kozhikode airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs Department has allegedly seized 350 grams of gold worth Rs 16 lakh at Kozhikode International Airport, officials informed on Sunday.



The gold was recovered from a passenger traveling from Jeddah and was concealed in an electronic appliance, as per the information shared by the department.

Recently, the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive) had seized 1,096 grams of compound gold from a passenger at Kozhikode International Airport. (ANI)

